LETTER: Naledi Pandor’s Cuban vanity project

Pandor speaks of the R50m as if it were nothing, a minor gift. Yet that amount would go far in supplementing payments to employees on the expanded public works programme. They are paid far less than the minimum wage because the government says it cannot afford the minimum wage, yet they often struggle to pay for transport to get to work and are just as desperate as those who need humanitarian aid in Cuba.
It is about time the ANC government started to think about its own people, or is that not part of its lexicon?
Michael Bagraim, MP DA deputy employment & labour spokesperson
Court quashes decision to donate R50m in aid to Cuba
LETTER: UN should take Naledi Pandor to task
PETER BRUCE: How can I help you, Mr Haniyeh?
