LETTER: State dug its own hole
Peter Bruce writes that “we already sustain a vast population of poor and indigent fellow citizens with the thinnest imaginable layer of taxpayers” (“Beware the spendthrifts eyeing Bank’s pot of gold”, October 26).
It is this, but not just this. When the government fails on things like water, electricity and schooling we build our own systems right next to theirs. We have boreholes, we have solar and we have private schools.
The problem is our lovely government hasn’t put one and one together yet: the people who can drill a borehole, put up solar and put their children in private schools were also the ones paying for these services. The amounts paid didn’t just cover themselves, but also many poor people’s costs.
Now they aren’t paying any more, because they have their own services. So those poor people expect services for free from a government that can’t afford it. When this penny drops it will be too late for them to dig themselves out of the hole they have dug for themselves.
Kasper Botha
