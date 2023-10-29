Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State dug its own hole

29 October 2023 - 16:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Peter Bruce writes that “we already sustain a vast population of poor and indigent fellow citizens with the thinnest imaginable layer of taxpayers” (“Beware the spendthrifts eyeing Bank’s pot of gold”, October 26).

It is this, but not just this. When the government fails on things like water, electricity and schooling we build our own systems right next to theirs. We have boreholes, we have solar and we have private schools.

The problem is our lovely government hasn’t put one and one together yet: the people who can drill a borehole, put up solar and put their children in private schools were also the ones paying for these services. The amounts paid didn’t just cover themselves, but also many poor people’s costs.

Now they aren’t paying any more, because they have their own services. So those poor people expect services for free from a government that can’t afford it. When this penny drops it will be too late for them to dig themselves out of the hole they have dug for themselves.

Kasper Botha
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

PETER BRUCE: Beware the spendthrifts eyeing Bank’s pot of gold

The R459bn in the GFECRA is proving to be a temptation for some
Opinion
3 days ago

WATCH: Is there a R459bn pot of gold at the end of SA’s rainbow?

Business Day TV talks to Peter Bruce from Business Day
National
2 days ago

GILAD ISAACS: Regarding the Gold and Foreign Exchange Contingency Reserve Account

GFECRA has come under the spotlight after proposals by the Institute for Economic Justice and an open letter signed by policy experts and civil ...
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: State dug its own hole
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Medical schemes are justified in RAF ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Beware Russian propaganda
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Condemnation of Israel misdirected
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: UN should take Naledi Pandor to task
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Discovery has a choice

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State risks becoming a predator on reluctant taxpayers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Ratepayers of SA unite

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.