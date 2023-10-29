LETTER: Reform not regulator’s mandate

While the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) welcomes rigorous debate on healthcare policy, including constructive criticism of the regulator, your editorial opinion reveals a lack of understanding of the medical scheme environment and the role of the CMS (“Medical scheme regulator’s shocking bungle”, October 26).
The editorial correctly points out that the membership of medical schemes is a function of employment and that the growth of the economy and job creation are not under the control of the CMS. However, the assertion that the council should introduce reforms to lower the cost of scheme membership is misguided.
The CMS is a creature of statute, deriving its mandate from Section 7 of the Medical Schemes Act. Nowhere in the act are we mandated to conduct the reform you propose.
The editorial also blames the CMC for slow member growth. Yet growing the membership is not the council’s mandate — nowhere does the Medical Schemes Act require it to do so.
Medical scheme membership growth is the responsibility of the schemes themselves, which are governed by boards of trustees, as well as their contracted brokers and administrators. The CMS is charged with providing an enabling environment for schemes and their functionaries to market their benefit options, recruit and retain members.
It also plays its part by proactively advising medical schemes to cap their contribution increases to make payment contributions affordable, as was done in July. The assertion that “the CMS lost sight of its legal duty to safeguard the interests of medical schemes members” is unsubstantiated and unwarranted.
We welcome interrogation of our work by the media and respect the role played by the Fourth Estate, but implore you not to make unsubstantiated claims on sensitive matters related to healthcare.
Dr Sipho Kabane Registrar, Council for Medical Schemes
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Reform not regulator’s mandate
While the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) welcomes rigorous debate on healthcare policy, including constructive criticism of the regulator, your editorial opinion reveals a lack of understanding of the medical scheme environment and the role of the CMS (“Medical scheme regulator’s shocking bungle”, October 26).
The editorial correctly points out that the membership of medical schemes is a function of employment and that the growth of the economy and job creation are not under the control of the CMS. However, the assertion that the council should introduce reforms to lower the cost of scheme membership is misguided.
The CMS is a creature of statute, deriving its mandate from Section 7 of the Medical Schemes Act. Nowhere in the act are we mandated to conduct the reform you propose.
The editorial also blames the CMC for slow member growth. Yet growing the membership is not the council’s mandate — nowhere does the Medical Schemes Act require it to do so.
Medical scheme membership growth is the responsibility of the schemes themselves, which are governed by boards of trustees, as well as their contracted brokers and administrators. The CMS is charged with providing an enabling environment for schemes and their functionaries to market their benefit options, recruit and retain members.
It also plays its part by proactively advising medical schemes to cap their contribution increases to make payment contributions affordable, as was done in July. The assertion that “the CMS lost sight of its legal duty to safeguard the interests of medical schemes members” is unsubstantiated and unwarranted.
We welcome interrogation of our work by the media and respect the role played by the Fourth Estate, but implore you not to make unsubstantiated claims on sensitive matters related to healthcare.
Dr Sipho Kabane
Registrar, Council for Medical Schemes
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EDITORIAL: Medical scheme regulator’s shocking bungle
LETTER: Medical schemes are justified in RAF action
LETTER: An unhealthy health minister
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Share of population covered by medical schemes continues to shrink
EXCLUSIVE: Discovery Health issues warning to RAF over refusal to pay claims
EDITORIAL: Medical schemes regulator should stop throwing its weight around
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.