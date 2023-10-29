LETTER: Don’t trust Hamas’ stats

Greg Becker should be careful of making comparisons between the death tolls in Israel and Gaza (“Leon opens door to brutal comparison”, October 25). Let us not forget that Hamas started this conflict by invading Israel’s sovereign borders and brutally raping, torturing and murdering about 1,400 Israelis, most civilians.

These numbers have been corroborated by numerous independent organisations. The names of victims are there for all to see. On the other hand the death toll in Gaza is reported only by the Gaza health ministry, a body controlled by Hamas. How can we trust its statistics when it is clearly the propaganda instrument of a terrorist organisation?

The nature of the deaths is also completely different. Hamas directly targeted and murdered civilians. The civilian deaths in Gaza, while tragic, are not intentional or direct. Hamas embeds itself into civilian areas, using Palestinian civilians as human shields and martyrs.

If anyone should be blamed for Palestinian civilian deaths it is Hamas, not Israel, which is pursuing justice for its murdered and violated civilians.

Nicholas Woode-Smith

Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.