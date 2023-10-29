LETTER: Condemnation of Israel misdirected

A man holds an Israeli flag during the funeral of Lili Itamari, 63, and Ram Itamari, 56, a couple from Kibbutz Kfar Aza who were killed by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel, October 29 2023. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
Johann Kruger’s letter refers (“Stop Gaza bombing”, October 25). This unfortunate, murderous episode — brought on entirely by Hamas — is now being spun into something else. Israel is now the villain of the piece for retaliating, exactly as Hamas wanted and expected.
Had Israel not developed the Iron Dome it would by now have been wiped out by the thousands of rockets that have been fired from Gaza. After the initial incursion by Hamas and the chaos and murder it committed, Palestinians living in Gaza were dancing and celebrating in the streets, not condemning Hamas for this dastardly deed.
Exactly the same happened after 9/11 — singing and dancing in the street shouting “God is great!”. Yet Israel’s severe retaliation is now being condemned by these same celebratory citizens. Palestinians know exactly what Hamas is doing with their aid money, including the extensive tunnel networks it has dug under Gaza.
Had these monies been spent on building infrastructure for the betterment of the Palestinian people, Gaza could have been a paradise. Their blind hatred for Israel is coming back to bite them.
Andrew Newall Via email
