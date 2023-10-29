Yes, condemnation of Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine is not universal, but various UN General Assembly resolutions had overwhelming support from all kinds of countries around the world, including a clear majority of “Global South” nations (in Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and Asia). Multilateralism isn’t entirely dead!
The evidence does not support Taylor’s argument that the West “lost” the Global South and that the world has “drifted into competing blocs”. On the latter, does he think the US and Europe are united in their approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict?
Maybe we are now further away from a system of “competing blocs” than we have been in the past.
Mani None
LETTER: Beware Russian propaganda
Tristen Taylor should be careful of Russian propaganda and subtle twisting of the truth (“The dead hand of the Iraq war lies over all our chaos”, October 26).
Mani None
Via BusinessLIVE
