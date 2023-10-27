I fear that Thabang Mahlangu’s interesting article is a case of putting the (electric) cart before the horse (“SA journeys towards electric vehicle transition”, October 27). The EV industry is a non-starter in SA and will remain so until the ANC government can fix or replace Eskom and deliver a sustainable, reliable and consistent electricity supply.
LETTER: EV industry is a non-starter in SA
SA has far too many potholes to fill and broken roads to fix before any talk of an EV future is possible
