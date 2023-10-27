Opinion / Letters

LETTER: EV industry is a non-starter in SA

SA has far too many potholes to fill and broken roads to fix before any talk of an EV future is possible

27 October 2023 - 14:16
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

I fear that Thabang Mahlangu’s interesting article is a case of putting the (electric) cart before the horse (SA journeys towards electric vehicle transition”, October 27). The EV industry is a non-starter in SA and will remain so until the ANC government can fix or replace Eskom and deliver a sustainable, reliable and consistent electricity supply.

Any ANC fool can promise the earth, and many have done so. The fact remains that those promised days of load-shedding free electricity are still decades off, if they are achievable at all. Such is the story of ANC, SA and the entire African continent for that matter — we are far more likely to become an import hub (dumping ground?) for much of the world’s rapidly superfluous internal combustion engines than to play a key role in the EV supply chain.

In any event, we’ve got far too many potholes to fill and broken roads to fix before any talk of an EV future is possible and, more importantly, even vaguely credible.

Mark Lowe

Durban

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Volkswagen sticks to EV strategy as demand stalls

German carmaker’s quarterly profits hit by bad bets on raw material prices
Companies
1 day ago

Mercedes faces ‘brutal’ EV market as Q3 earnings drop

Despite industry-wide price slashes, the luxury carmaker remains steadfast in prioritising margins over volume
Life
1 day ago

LG Energy Solution sounds EV sales alarm

Global economic jitters and shifting automaker strategies cloud the electric vehicle horizon
Companies
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: EV industry is a non-starter in SA
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: NPA Amendment Bill ‘falls far short of ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
ROBERT BOTHA: SA’s own fiscal fantasyland
Opinion
4.
CARTOON: Godongwana’s tempting pot of gold
Opinion
5.
JONNY STEINBERG: Why war and genocide did not ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Concept Lexus touts 1,000km EV range

Life / Motoring

US vehicle union and Ford reach tentative deal to end prolonged strike

Companies

GM withdraws guidance for 2023 profit

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.