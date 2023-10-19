Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Multi-Party Charter members must get their act together

Signatories come across as still having their own party-particular agendas

19 October 2023 - 15:58
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
If the signatories to the Multi-Party Charter formed in July 2023 want to project themselves to the electorate as a government-in-waiting they should urgently start conducting themselves as a cohesive, consensual political collective that has the potential to unseat the ANC in 2024.

As things stand they still come across as competing political establishments with their own party-particular agendas, their leaders and spokespersons showing no sign of belonging to or loyalty towards a greater cause.

There are even cases of interparty public political point scoring, particularly at provincial and local government level, which does nothing to lessen the perception that the announcement of the Multi-Party Charter may just have been a flash in the political party public relations pan.

At the very least the leaders in the charter should issue joint consensus communiqués on issues of the day, create a spokesperson’s office to regularly inform the public of the values, principles and policies they commit themselves to, and keep a constant public presence in the minds of the electorate. 

Only when the members of the charter display a joint disciplined determination and ability to succeed will they get the support of citizens. Who knows, they might even encourage the much-needed participation of Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi and Mmusi Maimane’s Bosa. 

Persistent fragmentation of like-minded opposition parties spells success for the ANC and more disaster for our country.

David Gant
Kenilworth

DA launches 2024 voter registration posters and slogan

DA leader John Steenhuisen has called on the unregistered 14-million voters in SA to register to cast their ballots
Politics
2 weeks ago

ANC extends deadline for nomination of public representatives

Less than half of the party’s branches had held general meetings by the cut-off date
Politics
3 weeks ago

MAROPENE RAMOKGOPA: Think globally, act locally, to drive sustainability in SA

To translate SA’s plans into action it must be prepared to ask the tough questions and lead decisively
Opinion
1 month ago
