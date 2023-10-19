LETTER: Multi-Party Charter members must get their act together

If the signatories to the Multi-Party Charter formed in July 2023 want to project themselves to the electorate as a government-in-waiting they should urgently start conducting themselves as a cohesive, consensual political collective that has the potential to unseat the ANC in 2024.
As things stand they still come across as competing political establishments with their own party-particular agendas, their leaders and spokespersons showing no sign of belonging to or loyalty towards a greater cause.
There are even cases of interparty public political point scoring, particularly at provincial and local government level, which does nothing to lessen the perception that the announcement of the Multi-Party Charter may just have been a flash in the political party public relations pan.
At the very least the leaders in the charter should issue joint consensus communiqués on issues of the day, create a spokesperson’s office to regularly inform the public of the values, principles and policies they commit themselves to, and keep a constant public presence in the minds of the electorate.
Only when the members of the charter display a joint disciplined determination and ability to succeed will they get the support of citizens. Who knows, they might even encourage the much-needed participation of Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi and Mmusi Maimane’s Bosa.
Persistent fragmentation of like-minded opposition parties spells success for the ANC and more disaster for our country.
David Gant Kenilworth
