Members of the Public Servants Association protest to drive home their wage demand. Picture: NQUBEKO MBHELE
It appears that the proposed strike by the Public Service Association (PSA) will probably affect the departments of home affairs and employment & labour, as well as the SA Social Security Agency (“PSA strike will disrupt home affairs and Sassa”, October 16).
The public service union is once again demanding above-inflation wage increases. We all know the state cannot afford increases of this nature, and we all know that in the past government has been browbeaten into accepting increases that were unaffordable and unsustainable. Over and above this, the State Information Technology Agency has jumped in and is demanding a 7.5% wage hike. It must be borne in mind that consumer price inflation is currently at 4.8%.
With SA on the cusp of watershed elections in 2024, government will no doubt again be bullied into a negative and dysfunctional agreement. Although the unions are threatening total shutdown, it must be remembered that unsustainable increases will do a lot more than shut down service delivery. The grossly negligent behaviour of our government by constantly acceding to these demands will lead to far worse economic consequences.
The ANC government has no backbone, and will bend to whatever demands are made by the union movement. This has already brought us to the edge of the fiscal cliff, and this latest demand will probably push us over the edge. It will be up to the DA and its partners to eventually try and regularise government overspending and reckless behaviour.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: PSA strike calls for backbone
The association is demanding an increase that is way beyond the state's means
