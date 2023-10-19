Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Our post-Post Office era

Amazon will do what the postal service couldn't

19 October 2023 - 15:59
A customer arrives at a Post Office in Soweto. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Gugu Lourie’s column refers (“Amazon’s arrival a potential tsunami for e-commerce in SA”, October 19).

What is the point of doing anything with the Post Office? It had a wonderful opportunity under a recent excellent CEO, Mark Barnes, but that came to nothing because the ANC government did not like his expansionist plans and feared the loss of control — central control being the mantra of outdated and failed socialist ideology.

So now government has full control of another devastated state-owned entity to add to it's not inconsiderable list. It is the master of chaos.

Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

