What is the point of doing anything with the Post Office? It had a wonderful opportunity under a recent excellent CEO, Mark Barnes, but that came to nothing because the ANC government did not like his expansionist plans and feared the loss of control — central control being the mantra of outdated and failed socialist ideology.
So now government has full control of another devastated state-owned entity to add to it's not inconsiderable list. It is the master of chaos.
Sandra Goldberg Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Our post-Post Office era
Amazon will do what the postal service couldn't
Gugu Lourie’s column refers (“Amazon’s arrival a potential tsunami for e-commerce in SA”, October 19).
What is the point of doing anything with the Post Office? It had a wonderful opportunity under a recent excellent CEO, Mark Barnes, but that came to nothing because the ANC government did not like his expansionist plans and feared the loss of control — central control being the mantra of outdated and failed socialist ideology.
So now government has full control of another devastated state-owned entity to add to it's not inconsiderable list. It is the master of chaos.
Sandra Goldberg
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.