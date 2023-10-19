Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC in government is far from neoliberal

For 30 years now the government has ignored calls for greater economic freedom

19 October 2023 - 15:35
Picture: BLOOMBERG
I don’t doubt Asghar Adelzadeh’s motives for desiring a change of tack in government economic policy, but I will pick a bone with his diagnosis (“Economy is stuck in crises because government keeps doing the same thing”, October 17).

He claims the ANC government has been following a “neoliberal” policy during its tenure. If that’s the case, I seriously need to know Adelzadeh’s definition. Neoliberalism ostensibly stands for free markets, limited government, open trade and deferring to individual decision-making and personal responsibility.

The ANC has done the exact opposite for the past 30 years, and if we can’t diagnose it as such we are doomed to choose the wrong fix. The best academic proxy for “neoliberalism” is the Fraser Institute’s Economic Freedom of the World index, which goes about scoring countries from one to 10 on exactly the definitional points I have claimed for neoliberalism.

The countries that lean that way score higher on the index and those that choose interventionist or developmental policies score lower. The number doesn’t matter, but we should be able to agree in which direction we’re moving.

Over the past 20 years SA has moved down from a relatively high score of 6.97 (ranking 47th out of 165) to today’s 6.53 (ranking 94th). Our Size of Government score has continually declined (indicating an increased involvement by the state), now ranking us 119th.

I will agree to argue with Adelzadeh about the solutions for economic policy going forward, but surely we can first agree on the diagnosis? Our government has pursued a non-neoliberal policy for the past 30 years and has suffered the exact results predicted by the Free Market Foundation three decades (and longer!) ago.

Neil Emerick
Free Market Foundation

