LETTER: State risks becoming a predator on reluctant taxpayers

Thando Ngozo’s insights are certainly subtle and cutting edge as far as economic theory goes (“Unleashing the power of behavioural economics”, October 13). However, his deployment of Daniel Kahneman’s ideas (and those of Amos Tversky before him) are narrowly “fiscal”.
In principle, of course, SA’s revenue collection apparatus also has its two-stage nature: first pay the SA Revenue Service (Sars) its dues (behavioural), and then it will attend to resolving disputes (reasoning).
Yet taxpayers are more concerned whether thetax authorityis fair with its procedures and consistent in their application. A taxpayer’s instinctive response is shaped by whether the state as a whole is to be trusted, fair and inclusive.
If corruption and graft are systemic, as appears to be the case today, with the highest offices in the land taking appropriate action exceedingly grudgingly, does the taxpayer continue handing over their earnings?
If all state services and social support systems are on the brink of collapse, is there any point in handing over more of one’s money? If taxpayers are continually reminded, in law and rhetoric, that they are not really “wanted” by the country (as foreigners, minorities or exploiters) will they continue to want to contribute to the “community” that is SA? As for those who are wanted, do they all hand over a fair share of their earnings?
These are all highly emotive and personal questions, shaped by impressions and feelings rather than data, and generally making taxpayers resist the will to pay. Then, however, reason sets in. If I do notpay my income taxes, my Seta and fuel levies, my VAT and so on, I may end up with a hefty penalty or jail time, and perhaps lose my creditworthiness.
This then is fear, not voluntarism taking command of the decision. Moreover, if everyone were to stop paying taxes, the government may actually wither and survive only as predator. Is that really a country preferable to one with at least a semblance of tax-based social security and policing?
Unfortunately,fear of the state has been receding dramatically, as the politically connected and uberwealthy know full well. Similarly, reliance on the state for the provision of personal safety has all but gone. As these tendencies grow and feature more prominently in the reasoning process of ever more average taxpayers, a subterranean tax revolt gets into motion.
It is then that “irrational instinctive behaviour” loses its counterbalance and is confirmed as “right”. It is in how the ANC governs that citizens are either nudged into being compliant and voluntary taxpayers or evaders. The key does not lie with Sars “demonstrating the positive outcomes of complying with tax obligations”.
Jens Kuhn Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: State risks becoming a predator on reluctant taxpayers
It is the way the ANC governs that nudges law-fearing citizens into tax evasion or revolts
Thando Ngozo’s insights are certainly subtle and cutting edge as far as economic theory goes (“Unleashing the power of behavioural economics”, October 13). However, his deployment of Daniel Kahneman’s ideas (and those of Amos Tversky before him) are narrowly “fiscal”.
In principle, of course, SA’s revenue collection apparatus also has its two-stage nature: first pay the SA Revenue Service (Sars) its dues (behavioural), and then it will attend to resolving disputes (reasoning).
Yet taxpayers are more concerned whether the tax authority is fair with its procedures and consistent in their application. A taxpayer’s instinctive response is shaped by whether the state as a whole is to be trusted, fair and inclusive.
If corruption and graft are systemic, as appears to be the case today, with the highest offices in the land taking appropriate action exceedingly grudgingly, does the taxpayer continue handing over their earnings?
If all state services and social support systems are on the brink of collapse, is there any point in handing over more of one’s money? If taxpayers are continually reminded, in law and rhetoric, that they are not really “wanted” by the country (as foreigners, minorities or exploiters) will they continue to want to contribute to the “community” that is SA? As for those who are wanted, do they all hand over a fair share of their earnings?
These are all highly emotive and personal questions, shaped by impressions and feelings rather than data, and generally making taxpayers resist the will to pay. Then, however, reason sets in. If I do not pay my income taxes, my Seta and fuel levies, my VAT and so on, I may end up with a hefty penalty or jail time, and perhaps lose my creditworthiness.
This then is fear, not voluntarism taking command of the decision. Moreover, if everyone were to stop paying taxes, the government may actually wither and survive only as predator. Is that really a country preferable to one with at least a semblance of tax-based social security and policing?
Unfortunately, fear of the state has been receding dramatically, as the politically connected and uberwealthy know full well. Similarly, reliance on the state for the provision of personal safety has all but gone. As these tendencies grow and feature more prominently in the reasoning process of ever more average taxpayers, a subterranean tax revolt gets into motion.
It is then that “irrational instinctive behaviour” loses its counterbalance and is confirmed as “right”. It is in how the ANC governs that citizens are either nudged into being compliant and voluntary taxpayers or evaders. The key does not lie with Sars “demonstrating the positive outcomes of complying with tax obligations”.
Jens Kuhn
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
KPMG hit with record fine for ‘textbook failure’
BUSISIWE MAVUSO: A mysterious decline from surplus to dysfunction
EDITORIAL: Springboard to skilled migration is timely and welcome
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Exchange control reduces FDI, job creation and GDP growth
IMF urges Sub-Saharan Africa to cut fuel subsidies and raise taxes
Is another global debt crisis brewing?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.