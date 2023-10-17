Opinion / Letters

LETTER: State risks becoming a predator on reluctant taxpayers

It is the way the ANC governs that nudges law-fearing citizens into tax evasion or revolts

17 October 2023 - 15:51
Picture: 123RF/Razihusin
Picture: 123RF/Razihusin

Thando Ngozo’s insights are certainly subtle and cutting edge as far as economic theory goes (“Unleashing the power of behavioural economics”, October 13). However, his deployment of Daniel Kahneman’s ideas (and those of Amos Tversky before him) are narrowly “fiscal”.

In principle, of course, SA’s revenue collection apparatus also has its two-stage nature: first pay the SA Revenue Service (Sars) its dues (behavioural), and then it will attend to resolving disputes (reasoning). 

Yet taxpayers are more concerned whether the tax authority is fair with its procedures and consistent in their application. A taxpayer’s instinctive response is shaped by whether the state as a whole is to be trusted, fair and inclusive.

If corruption and graft are systemic, as appears to be the case today, with the highest offices in the land taking appropriate action exceedingly grudgingly, does the taxpayer continue handing over their earnings?

If all state services and social support systems are on the brink of collapse, is there any point in handing over more of one’s money? If taxpayers are continually reminded, in law and rhetoric, that they are not really “wanted” by the country (as foreigners, minorities or exploiters) will they continue to want to contribute to the “community” that is SA? As for those who are wanted, do they all hand over a fair share of their earnings?

These are all highly emotive and personal questions, shaped by impressions and feelings rather than data, and generally making taxpayers resist the will to pay. Then, however, reason sets in. If I do not pay my income taxes, my Seta and fuel levies, my VAT and so on, I may end up with a hefty penalty or jail time, and perhaps lose my creditworthiness.

This then is fear, not voluntarism taking command of the decision. Moreover, if everyone were to stop paying taxes, the government may actually wither and survive only as predator. Is that really a country preferable to one with at least a semblance of tax-based social security and policing?

Unfortunately, fear of the state has been receding dramatically, as the politically connected and uberwealthy know full well. Similarly, reliance on the state for the provision of personal safety has all but gone. As these tendencies grow and feature more prominently in the reasoning process of ever more average taxpayers, a subterranean tax revolt gets into motion.

It is then that “irrational instinctive behaviour” loses its counterbalance and is confirmed as “right”. It is in how the ANC governs that citizens are either nudged into being compliant and voluntary taxpayers or evaders. The key does not lie with Sars “demonstrating the positive outcomes of complying with tax obligations”.

Jens Kuhn
Cape Town

KPMG hit with record fine for ‘textbook failure’

Failures included not challenging Carillion management, and loss of objectivity
Companies
5 days ago

BUSISIWE MAVUSO: A mysterious decline from surplus to dysfunction

Crisis at Unemployment Insurance Fund could have far-reaching economic effects
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Springboard to skilled migration is timely and welcome

Present inflow of workers does not even begin to close the skills gap
Opinion
1 day ago
