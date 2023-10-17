I lived in SA for 77 years. SA is in my blood. We moved to Sydney seven months ago to spend our twilight years with our children.
We did not leave for political or security reasons, but when I watch members of the ANC national executive committee waving Palestinian flags, and our president again pledging support for the Palestinians, I cringe and am pleased we left.
SA no longer has the respect of the Western world. We are hardly mentioned here, but when we are we are described as a rogue, failing and violent state.
David Wolpert Sydney, Australia
LETTER: SA is an irrelevant rogue state
Celebration of Palestine by the ANC and Cyril Ramaphosa is cringeworthy
