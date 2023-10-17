Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Labour minister tries to block foreign labour

Thulas Nxesi has even proposed a total ban on foreigners in certain industries

17 October 2023 - 15:36
Employment & Labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Kabelo Khumalo’s article refers (“Skills visa breakthrough for corporate SA”, October 13).

The DA has been calling for a reduction in visa red tape for more than nine years. I have put this to the employment & labour minister on an almost monthly basis at parliament’s portfolio committee on employment & labour.

Despite this call and the recognition that we need skilled foreign labour, the minister [Thulas Nxesi] is completely recalcitrant and is trying everything in his power to stop foreign labour from working in SA. He has, in fact, proposed changing the legislation to try to curtail the employment of foreigners in SA, including absolute bans in various industries.

The ANC government needs to face up to the fact that our education system has completely failed us and homegrown critical skills are therefore completely lacking.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister

