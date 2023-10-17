Like most economically literate observers, the Treasury realises that SA is quickly running out of money, and if there is no economic growth there is no way we will be able to borrow our way out of it.
The main reason for no growth is inappropriate ANC policies (well documented and too numerous to mention here), and until it is addressed there is little point in throwing more borrowed money at the problem.
The debt burden will continue to balloon at a much faster rate than nonexistent economic growth, and this is the path to the IMF’s door.
I am sure the Treasury realises this and is doing everything in its power to prevent the government from taking on unsustainable debt due to unbridled government spending.
Why Gqubule finds this so hard to understand is beyond me.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Knock, knock, IMF, you there?
If Duma Gqubule really believes the National Treasury “went to Spier with a political agenda”, his column is appearing in the wrong section of Business Day (“Godongwana has two choices: one for growth, the other for economic suicide”, October 17). It should be under the fictional book review section.
Like most economically literate observers, the Treasury realises that SA is quickly running out of money, and if there is no economic growth there is no way we will be able to borrow our way out of it.
The main reason for no growth is inappropriate ANC policies (well documented and too numerous to mention here), and until it is addressed there is little point in throwing more borrowed money at the problem.
The debt burden will continue to balloon at a much faster rate than nonexistent economic growth, and this is the path to the IMF’s door.
I am sure the Treasury realises this and is doing everything in its power to prevent the government from taking on unsustainable debt due to unbridled government spending.
Why Gqubule finds this so hard to understand is beyond me.
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
DUMA GQUBULE: Godongwana has two choices: one for growth, the other for economic suicide
Godongwana says medium-term budget cuts will be ‘moderate’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
PSA strike will disrupt home affairs and Sassa
ANC NEC ‘reassured’ SA is not running out of money, says Cyril Ramaphosa
LETTER: Plans don’t matter, the state is unable to implement anything
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.