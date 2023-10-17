Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clarity needed on recommended reforms

Asghar Adelzadeh writes about six pillars of policy but what are the specific changes he has modelled?

17 October 2023 - 15:42
Picture: 123RF/ XTOCK IMAGES

Asghar Adelzadeh writes that “we have used an SA econometric model to design and quantify a six-pillar policy scenario that prioritises economic growth, employment and socioeconomic development. The pillars are: specific macroeconomic policy reforms, microeconomic reforms, social policy reforms, trade and industry reforms, private sector policy reforms, and provincial growth and development reforms.” (“Economy is stuck in crises because government keeps doing the same thing”, October 17).

But what are the specific reforms Dr Adelzadeh and his Applied Development Research Solutions recommend, and who is going to implement them?

David Holland
Via BusinessLIVE

ASGHAR ADELZADEH: Economy is stuck in crises because government keeps doing the same thing

Neoliberal economic policy for 25 years has made the country the most unequal in the world
15 hours ago
ASGHAR ADELZADEH: Economy is stuck in crises because government keeps doing the same thing

