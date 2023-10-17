Asghar Adelzadeh writes that “we have used an SA econometric model to design and quantify a six-pillar policy scenario that prioritises economic growth, employment and socioeconomic development. The pillars are: specific macroeconomic policy reforms, microeconomic reforms, social policy reforms, trade and industry reforms, private sector policy reforms, and provincial growth and development reforms.” (“Economy is stuck in crises because government keeps doing the same thing”, October 17).
But what are the specific reforms Dr Adelzadeh and his Applied Development Research Solutions recommend, and who is going to implement them?
David Holland Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Clarity needed on recommended reforms
Asghar Adelzadeh writes about six pillars of policy but what are the specific changes he has modelled?
Asghar Adelzadeh writes that “we have used an SA econometric model to design and quantify a six-pillar policy scenario that prioritises economic growth, employment and socioeconomic development. The pillars are: specific macroeconomic policy reforms, microeconomic reforms, social policy reforms, trade and industry reforms, private sector policy reforms, and provincial growth and development reforms.” (“Economy is stuck in crises because government keeps doing the same thing”, October 17).
But what are the specific reforms Dr Adelzadeh and his Applied Development Research Solutions recommend, and who is going to implement them?
David Holland
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
ASGHAR ADELZADEH: Economy is stuck in crises because government keeps doing the same thing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
ASGHAR ADELZADEH: Economy is stuck in crises because government keeps doing the ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.