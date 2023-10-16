Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unitary state is a recipe for disaster

Hamas’ mandate is to obliterate Jews, and in Muslim states other religions are not tolerated

16 October 2023 - 05:00
A Hamas fighter in central Gaza Strip, July 19 2023. Picture: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS
Gunvant Govindjee says anyone who believes in a two-state solution in Palestine is delusional (“Settlers make two-state solution impossible”, October 11).

However, a unitary state as he proposes is a recipe for disaster. Hamas’ mandate is to obliterate Jews. History shows that in a Muslim state the practice of any other religion is not tolerated. 

In Africa, Isis, Janjaweed and Mujahideen are killing, destroying and burning Christians, sometimes in their own churches. There is no condemnation and the initial shock is soon forgotten — Africa is poor.

A unitary state in Palestine/Israel is impossible until all citizens of both sides learn to tolerate each other and their beliefs.

Natalia Hay
Parktown North

