However, a unitary state as he proposes is a recipe for disaster. Hamas’ mandate is to obliterate Jews. History shows that in a Muslim state the practice of any other religion is not tolerated.
In Africa, Isis, Janjaweed and Mujahideen are killing, destroying and burning Christians, sometimes in their own churches. There is no condemnation and the initial shock is soon forgotten — Africa is poor.
A unitary state in Palestine/Israel is impossible until all citizens of both sides learn to tolerate each other and their beliefs.
Natalia Hay Parktown North
LETTER: Unitary state is a recipe for disaster
Hamas’ mandate is to obliterate Jews, and in Muslim states other religions are not tolerated
