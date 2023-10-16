What a profound lack of awareness of what international mediation actually requires. Does the president think this is all just a game? SA is increasingly an irrelevant, delusional, dangerous and dysfunctional poor cousin among the nations of the world.
Israel — and all other Western countries — is correct in ignoring and sidelining SA these days. The ANC government needs to get over its delusions and fix the serious problems here at home. It should not aspire to share its incompetence any further afield.
Sue Randall Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Partisan SA can’t mediate in Israel-Hamas conflict
You cannot possibly mediate in a situation if you are not neutral, and in fact have an openly stated agenda you have been punting for decades (“SA offers to help mediate in Israeli-Palestinian conflict”, October 12).
Sue Randall
Via BusinessLIVE
