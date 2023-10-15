Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Mantashe is an embarrassment

Almost every time, the minister’s actions are found to be unlawful by courts — and so he loses

15 October 2023 - 20:31
Minister of mineral resources & energy Gwede Mantashe. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Your editorial opinion refers (“Gwede Mantashe’s real enemy is the truth, not NGOs”, October 13). 

The mineral resources & energy minister should stop making a fool of himself. When an NGO goes to court, regardless of where their funding comes from, they are there to ask a judge to mediate between the actions and decisions of the state and the law.

Laws are intended to create a system of rules and order, not to be ignored. Almost every time, Mantashe’s actions are found to be unlawful, and so he loses. Not because of foreign funding but because his decisions were judged to be unlawful.

Maybe that’s how you get your way in Russia, but this is SA. If Mantashe doesn’t like it, his retirement is long overdue anyway.

Richard Bryant
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

