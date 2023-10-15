The mineral resources & energy minister should stop making a fool of himself. When an NGO goes to court, regardless of where their funding comes from, they are there to ask a judge to mediate between the actions and decisions of the state and the law.
Laws are intended to create a system of rules and order, not to be ignored. Almost every time, Mantashe’s actions are found to be unlawful, and so he loses. Not because of foreign funding but because his decisions were judged to be unlawful.
Maybe that’s how you get your way in Russia, but this is SA. If Mantashe doesn’t like it, his retirement is long overdue anyway.
Richard Bryant Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Mantashe is an embarrassment
Almost every time, the minister’s actions are found to be unlawful by courts — and so he loses
