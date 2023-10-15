Is peace in the Middle East a feasible prospect? I’m confident it is, given one crucial condition — that both parties genuinely yearn for peace.
LETTER: Commitment to peace in Middle East is vital
Is peace in the Middle East a feasible prospect? I’m confident it is, given one crucial condition — that both parties genuinely yearn for peace.
While a majority of Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims aspire to peaceful coexistence, those in power have opted for conflict. This path, marked by the indiscriminate killing of civilians, acts of rape and murder and the abduction of hostages, has only paved the way for the invasion of Gaza and the tragic loss of more people. Through social media posts, Hamas has unequivocally declared its allegiance to war, fuelling the flames with a continuous barrage of rockets.
Reflecting on SA’s journey led by former president Nelson Mandela, we witnessed the transformative power of peace when both sides actively pursue it. It bewilders me to hear statements from the department of international relations & co-operation that fall short of condemning the murders of young children, the rape of mothers, the killing of the elderly, and the hostage-taking of countless innocent individuals.
Such rhetoric only fans the flames, fostering a climate in which local anti-Semitic groups feel emboldened to protest, suggesting that reprehensible acts like rape, murder and the beheading of children are somehow acceptable. This deviates drastically from Mandela’s vision. If he were aware of how his party has devolved, he would turn in his grave. In 1994 being a South African filled me with pride; now it brings nothing but shame.
The potential for prosperity and fulfilment of Palestinian aspirations is within reach. Gaza could evolve into the Riviera of the Middle East, but this dream can only materialise if a genuine commitment to peace prevails.
Ivan Schewitz
Via email
