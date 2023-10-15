Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC’s travel expenses hypocrisy

15 October 2023 - 20:39
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: WERNER HILLS
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi, accompanied by eight advisers and various other delegates (43 delegates from SA) recently travelled to Geneva to attend the International Labour Conference.

They were overseas for three weeks on average, a luxurious trip on which each was given a daily allowance of about R37,000. The cost of their flights alone was R1.1m. Hotel accommodation cost R4m more.

Yet nothing tangible was achieved. All the delegation did was attend the conference and engage in a few bilateral meetings, which could as easily have been done online via Zoom. The minister called the exercise “capacity building”, whatever that may mean.

The ANC government should know better than anyone else that the country cannot afford extravaganzas of this nature.

When Western Cape premier Alan Winde went to the US to argue SA’s case for retaining the benefits of the African Growth & Opportunity Act, he and his delegation spent a total of R1.1m.

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has conceded that SA’s ambassador to the US had not engaged adequately with the US over Agoa. 

Yet the ANC lambasted Winde for “wasting” R1.1m. The hypocrisy knows no bounds.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy employment & labour spokesperson

LETTER: ANC has failed the masses

Despite good intentions at the start, all the party can claim now is success in its own self-enrichment
Opinion
3 hours ago

LETTER: Eskom execs running from toxic ANC

Party policies and cadre deployment are behind utility's demise
Opinion
4 days ago

LETTER: It is ANC or jobs

Growing employment depends on the right business environment for growth, which is impossible under the party
Opinion
4 days ago

JONNY STEINBERG: SA on the brink of being a state-approved killer country

It is bad enough when criminal gangs kill investigators, but an issue of another order if army agents appear to do so
Opinion
2 weeks ago

SA stands out as crime hotspot in Southern Africa, global study finds

Study points finger at networks and state capture actors
National
2 weeks ago

LETTER: From permanence to just a stopgap measure

Not the stuff of which good governance is made
Opinion
1 month ago
