LETTER: ANC has failed the masses

Despite good intentions at the start, all the party can claim now is success in its own self-enrichment

15 October 2023 - 18:55
Picture: 123RF
I believe the ANC and all other political parties that were involved in the struggle for the liberation of the masses in SA had good intentions. From a distance, it is easy to assume that with the right policies and ideologies, aimed at equal distribution of any country’s wealth, nothing can go wrong.

However, despite all those good intentions history has shown that governing a country — via whatever form of government, be it autocratic or democratic — is not easy. None of the countries in Africa has had it easy after independence from colonialism. Almost all have their citizens scattered all over the world desperately looking for that mirage of a better life for all, only to find they are chasing shadows.

South Africans, and the ANC, have learnt the truth the hard way. Not only has our once well-developed, prosperous country — albeit under oppressive apartheid rule — been ripped to shreds under a democratic government, but they also have to put up with millions of migrants fleeing collapsed independent African countries.

We have to accept that our country has fallen apart. The ANC has tried but failed to achieve a better life for all. All it can claim is success in their own self-enrichment. It is time to focus on saving our country from total ruin.

Time is running out. We need to forget about our egos and unite to resuscitate our country as one united nation, in pursuit of a better, more prosperous future for all, and future generations.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

