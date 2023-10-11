Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Settlers make two-state solution impossible

11 October 2023 - 16:21
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Smoke rises from the Israeli raids in Gaza City amid fighting with Israel. Picture: AHMAD HASABALLAH/GETTY IMAGES
Smoke rises from the Israeli raids in Gaza City amid fighting with Israel. Picture: AHMAD HASABALLAH/GETTY IMAGES

Anyone who still believes in a two-state solution in historic Palestine  is delusional and out of touch with reality (“A two-state solution is still the only answer”, October 10.)

The reality is that there are some 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers living in 279 illegal settlements in the West Bank. And these settlements are continually expanded. Over the past 30 years Israeli politicians have either paid lip service to the two-state solution or brazenly rejected it.

The solution is clear to right-minded people: dismantle the apartheid settler state and create a unitary state for all Palestinians and for Zionists who are prepared to live in such a state. Furthermore, Palestinians in the diaspora must be granted their right of return under international law and their stolen property must be returned, or they must be given prompt and adequate compensation.

Despite the Oslo Accords of 1994, the proposed two-state solution did not in any way address the injustices done to Palestinians since November 1917, when the Balfour Declaration was issued. Here an imperial power, Britain, ignored the rights of the indigenous people and promoted the establishment of a colonial settler state for Zionists.

Although the declaration referred to a homeland for Jews, Zionists saw this as carte blanche for the setting up of a state. Ask yourself: can a two-state plan be an answer to more than a century’s injustice?

Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Biden says at least 11 American citizens killed in Israel

Washington believes it is likely US citizens are among hostages taken by Hamas during raid into Israel
World
1 day ago

Middle East crisis tests limits of China’s diplomatic push

Beijing looks likely to keep distance from Israel-Gaza crisis
World
1 day ago

Deif’s deception: Hamas’s hidden assault blueprint

Elusive mastermind Mohammed Deif meticulously orchestrated the Islamist militant movement’s boldest assault on Israel yet
World
9 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
RONNY LEVITAN: Let’s ditch tainted ‘outsourcing’ ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: ANC against fails test of humanity in not ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Israel’s oppression is the root of ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: It is ANC or jobs
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Settlers make two-state solution ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: A two-state solution is still the only answer

Opinion / Editorials

US’s Schumer calls on China’s Xi to support Israel after Hamas attacks

World

Hamas attacks have shaken community, says Jewish Board of Deputies

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.