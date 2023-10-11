The reality is that there are some 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers living in 279 illegal settlements in the West Bank. And these settlements are continually expanded. Over the past 30 years Israeli politicians have either paid lip service to the two-state solution or brazenly rejected it.
The solution is clear to right-minded people: dismantle the apartheid settler state and create a unitary state for all Palestinians and for Zionists who are prepared to live in such a state. Furthermore, Palestinians in the diaspora must be granted their right of return under international law and their stolen property must be returned, or they must be given prompt and adequate compensation.
Despite the Oslo Accords of 1994, the proposed two-state solution did not in any way address the injustices done to Palestinians since November 1917, when the Balfour Declaration was issued. Here an imperial power, Britain, ignored the rights of the indigenous people and promoted the establishment of a colonial settler state for Zionists.
Although the declaration referred to a homeland for Jews, Zionists saw this as carte blanche for the setting up of a state. Ask yourself: can a two-state plan be an answer to more than a century’s injustice?
Gunvant Govindjee Ormonde
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Settlers make two-state solution impossible
Anyone who still believes in a two-state solution in historic Palestine is delusional and out of touch with reality (“A two-state solution is still the only answer”, October 10.)
The reality is that there are some 700,000 illegal Israeli settlers living in 279 illegal settlements in the West Bank. And these settlements are continually expanded. Over the past 30 years Israeli politicians have either paid lip service to the two-state solution or brazenly rejected it.
The solution is clear to right-minded people: dismantle the apartheid settler state and create a unitary state for all Palestinians and for Zionists who are prepared to live in such a state. Furthermore, Palestinians in the diaspora must be granted their right of return under international law and their stolen property must be returned, or they must be given prompt and adequate compensation.
Despite the Oslo Accords of 1994, the proposed two-state solution did not in any way address the injustices done to Palestinians since November 1917, when the Balfour Declaration was issued. Here an imperial power, Britain, ignored the rights of the indigenous people and promoted the establishment of a colonial settler state for Zionists.
Although the declaration referred to a homeland for Jews, Zionists saw this as carte blanche for the setting up of a state. Ask yourself: can a two-state plan be an answer to more than a century’s injustice?
Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Biden says at least 11 American citizens killed in Israel
Middle East crisis tests limits of China’s diplomatic push
Deif’s deception: Hamas’s hidden assault blueprint
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: A two-state solution is still the only answer
US’s Schumer calls on China’s Xi to support Israel after Hamas attacks
Hamas attacks have shaken community, says Jewish Board of Deputies
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.