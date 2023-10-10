Despite exhaustive investigations and numerous arrests there have been no credible connections established between individuals associated with the IFP and these criminal acts.
LETTER: IFP weapons claims are unfounded
Michael Schmidt's article linking the party to weapons caches and armed crimes is factually incorrect
Michael Schmidt’s attempt to link the IFP with heinous armed crimes in our country is fundamentally flawed ("How tonnes of apartheid-era weapons are still used in KZN political killings", October 9).
Despite exhaustive investigations and numerous arrests there have been no credible connections established between individuals associated with the IFP and these criminal acts.
Regarding the alleged arms caches hidden throughout KwaZulu-Natal, Schmidt’s claims are once again unfounded. The director of public prosecutions at the time, Vusi Pikoli, initiated a thorough investigation into this matter. Advocate Seth Nthai was appointed to lead this inquiry and even conducted interviews abroad to gather information.
During this process it became evident that the entire theory was based on a fabricated affidavit, which had been concealed until then.
It is factually incorrect to claim that Philip Powell fled the country. Authorities were informed in writing of his intention to leave SA.
Respected legal experts provided Nthai with evidence disproving the authenticity of this affidavit. The policeman who issued the affidavit was Johann Meiring.
We have been co-operating with the authorities on the matter since the late 1990s, but the existence of this affidavit only came to light towards the end of 2005. Unfortunately, when Pikoli was removed from his position the National Directorate of Public Prosecutions inexplicably lost interest in pursuing the truth.
This has allowed the falsehood to persist and negatively affect individuals’ lives, as well as subjected us to unwarranted political consequences based on a provable lie. We are eager to see this matter resolved conclusively, but our hands are tied until the director of public prosecutions decides on the next course of action.
In the meantime, countless lives remain in limbo due to this issue, and we continue to suffer politically due to a lie that can be easily debunked. We can only hope that this is not a deliberate act to perpetuate this falsehood.
To clarify the IFP’s stance on violence: the party has consistently advocated for peaceful and democratic means of resolving conflicts and disputes. We condemn any acts of violence or bloodshed that may have occurred or are still occurring in our country.
It is our sincere hope that we can move forward as a nation focusing on reconciliation, unity and the building of a democratic and prosperous SA.
Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP
IFP national spokesperson
