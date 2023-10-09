I agree in general with advocate John Mullins’ opinion that it is preferable that judges should retire to consider all the issues that arise in a matter before rushing to judgment, but when I said the courts should robustly and summarily deal with issues I was referring to matters that clearly require no such consideration (“Slow SA courts trump unprecedented US”, October 3).
Take Jacob Zuma’s latest application to overturn chief justice Raymond Zondo’s appointment on the basis that President Cyril Ramaphosa acted unconstitutionally, where even I “who knows not whereof [sic] he speaks” can immediately see there is no merit in his case and that after numerous costly and time-wasting court dates, appeals, applications for rescission and multi reserved judgments the Constitutional Court will come to the same conclusion.
Sydney Kaye Cape Town
LETTER: Zuma application needs little pondering
Not all cases require careful consideration before judgment
Foundation says Cyril Ramaphosa will oppose Zuma's challenge to Zondo's appointment
