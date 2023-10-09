The largest innovation summit in Africa took place in Cape Town recently, focusing on the key elements required to transform the city into a thriving start-up ecosystem that could position itself as the Silicon Valley of the African continent.
LETTER: SA’s Silicon Valley in the making
Innovation summit focuses on transforming Cape Town into a thriving start-up ecosystem
The largest innovation summit in Africa took place in Cape Town recently, focusing on the key elements required to transform the city into a thriving start-up ecosystem that could position itself as the Silicon Valley of the African continent.
While some may argue that SA, and its businesses, are falling far behind in terms of technological advancement, I would say that this simply widens the lens of opportunities available to SA businesses seeking to build better systems, improve productivity and increase profit in the long-term.
To do so we need to build Cape Town’s start-up ecosystem in a manner that makes the endless digital opportunities of the data revolution (driven by advancements in AI and data capture) more accessible to businesses and entrepreneurs in our country.
Silicon Valley offers a map we can use in this endeavour. An educational tour of Silicon Valley just 15 years ago provided more than 50 young South Africans with a remarkable preview of the many things Google was building, years before they were released to the public.
The tour left some of these bright minds energised to know that passionate members of the youth could start billion dollar companies, and they didn’t need money, experience or a network to start; they just needed a problem to solve (and we have plenty of those in SA).
Since then, individuals, including me, have remained driven to create inventions that will formally and fundamentally change millions of lives across our country and the rest of the world.
Time will tell, but things are happening in SA. There are thousands of innovators hungry to grow this country and its cities. We are no longer dreaming of the success we can see in Silicon Valley, we are creating our own here in Southern Africa, offering a beacon of hope to the rest of the continent.
A well-developed start-up ecosystem that supports the continued development of our technological sector will create jobs and inspire businesses to keep innovating in a manner that will leverage growth and investment into our economy and country.
Daniel Novitzkas
CEO, Specno
