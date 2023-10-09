When applying to the Constitutional Court the judge was unfairly ambushed by a question that should not have been a theme of his interview in the first place. When one observes the proceedings of the last JSC interviews for the Supreme Court of Appeal position, one gets a sense that every reasonable explanation Unterhalter gives to the JSC about a mistake that should have not been elevated the way the JSC did, simply falls on deaf ears.
Mmiselo Freedom Qumba Via email
LETTER: JSC unfit for job
Commission should comprise qualified senior lawyers of diverse backgrounds
What exactly is the agenda of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) against judge David Unterhalter? (“JSC recommends Kathree-Setiloane and Kgoele, but not Unterhalter, for SCA”, October 4).
Mmiselo Freedom Qumba
Via email
