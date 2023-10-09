The umpteenth refusal of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to appoint judge David Unterhalter to the higher courts reveals a seeming desire for schadenfreude, but — far more important — is dangerous for our democracy.
By refusing to appoint the best candidates in permanent positions (not only in the case of Unterhalter), the JSC majority undermines the rule of law.
The genius of the rule of law is the independence of the judiciary, particularly the higher courts. This independence is not facilitated when one of the leading legal minds in SA is reduced to a perennial acting status in our higher courts. Unterhalter has frequently served in an acting capacity at both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The reason permanently appointed (as opposed to acting) judges can only be removed from office by parliament is that this enables the interpretation and development of our body of law without political hindrance. Overreliance on judges serving in an acting capacity is thus ultimately self-defeating.
Acting judges are appointed and removed by the president or the justice minister, without parliamentary oversight. The JSC has done us a disservice by refusing to appoint Unterhalter to the SCA.
Willem Cronje Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: JSC undermines rule of law
Failure to appoint Unterhalter and others weakens judicial independence
The umpteenth refusal of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to appoint judge David Unterhalter to the higher courts reveals a seeming desire for schadenfreude, but — far more important — is dangerous for our democracy.
By refusing to appoint the best candidates in permanent positions (not only in the case of Unterhalter), the JSC majority undermines the rule of law.
The genius of the rule of law is the independence of the judiciary, particularly the higher courts. This independence is not facilitated when one of the leading legal minds in SA is reduced to a perennial acting status in our higher courts. Unterhalter has frequently served in an acting capacity at both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The reason permanently appointed (as opposed to acting) judges can only be removed from office by parliament is that this enables the interpretation and development of our body of law without political hindrance. Overreliance on judges serving in an acting capacity is thus ultimately self-defeating.
Acting judges are appointed and removed by the president or the justice minister, without parliamentary oversight. The JSC has done us a disservice by refusing to appoint Unterhalter to the SCA.
Willem Cronje
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LETTER: Journalists are a beacon of hope
LETTER: IDC excludes minorities
LETTER: Why punish Unterhalter again?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.