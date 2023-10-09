Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Journalists are a beacon of hope

Of all the problems newspapers face, failure to expose malfeasance is not one of them

09 October 2023 - 14:23
Picture: 123RF
Having had the opportunity recently to discuss the financial viability of newspapers with the distinguished editor of one of them, I was interested to read Peter Bruce’s suggestion that increased subscriptions might plug the gap (“It’s hard times for newspapers — business should help out”, October 5).

However, your correspondent K Hattingh suggests, bizarrely, that the problem is that newspapers “don’t allow freedom of speech” and fail to blame the ANC for our ills (“Woke newspapers should wake up”, October 5). If only they would “report the truth”, apparently their financial situation would improve.

What country is Hattingh living in? If there is one beacon of hope in SA it is the relentless activities of the press and many exceptional journalists, which is what reveals the corruption and incompetence Hattingh mentions. What newspapers does he read?

Every day there are exposés of government stupidity and corruption that we would otherwise never hear of. In fact, almost every shameful scandal in this country is first exposed by the press. Whatever the problems facing newspapers, failure to “report the truth” is not among them.

Jonathan Schrire 
Wynberg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

