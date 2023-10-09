LETTER: Get the trains running

As the cost of living keeps getting more unattainable, the national government seems to have no solution.
Yet one of the simplest solutions to combat the cost of living has been right under their noses this entire time. Unfortunately, it has been obscured by a lack of capable leadership.
Since the central passenger railway line in Cape Town closed down in 2019, commuters are paying up to four times more for alternative means of public transport. Using a minibus taxi could come to about R1,500 a month and a Golden Arrow bus could cost about R900 a month, whereas a monthly train ticket costs a mere R175.
That means if the national government simply committed to reopening the central line and stopped playing politics and shifting blame, it could save people in some of our most vulnerable communities R1,325 monthly. That means not having to choose between commuting to work and putting food on the table.
The ANC has failed the people of SA and should allow capable governments, like the City of Cape Town, to take over passenger rail so that people can start getting back to work without having to spend the bulk of their salaries on transport costs.
Derrick America, MPP DA Western Cape mobility spokesperson
