Adding millions of people to infrastructure without first extending the capacity of said infrastructure is not an achievement. It is the action of stupids.
Chasing away the skills because they are white before first checking they knew how to replace like for like is in the league of super destroyers. And we are living the nightmare.
The ANC, with its ridiculous “ideology”, including embarrassing references to “comrades” littering its utterances, has broken SA. Only the private sector is holding the country together, and that’s with sticky tape.
Sadly, the ANC is so deeply entrenched after 30 years of boring into the country like blind moles that we will never be shot of them.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC shoots first, then aims
Grand gestures married to incompetence have turned the country into a nightmare
Alexander Parker’s Monday column refers (“ANC is squandering its last chance to have a big idea for the future”, October 9).
Adding millions of people to infrastructure without first extending the capacity of said infrastructure is not an achievement. It is the action of stupids.
Chasing away the skills because they are white before first checking they knew how to replace like for like is in the league of super destroyers. And we are living the nightmare.
The ANC, with its ridiculous “ideology”, including embarrassing references to “comrades” littering its utterances, has broken SA. Only the private sector is holding the country together, and that’s with sticky tape.
Sadly, the ANC is so deeply entrenched after 30 years of boring into the country like blind moles that we will never be shot of them.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.