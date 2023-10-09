Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC shoots first, then aims

Grand gestures married to incompetence have turned the country into a nightmare

09 October 2023 - 14:51
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Alexander Parker’s Monday column refers (“ANC is squandering its last chance to have a big idea for the future”, October 9).

Adding millions of people to infrastructure without first extending the capacity of said infrastructure is not an achievement. It is the action of stupids.

Chasing away the skills because they are white before first checking they knew how to replace like for like is in the league of super destroyers. And we are living the nightmare.

The ANC, with its ridiculous “ideology”, including embarrassing references to “comrades” littering its utterances, has broken SA. Only the private sector is holding the country together, and that’s with sticky tape.

Sadly, the ANC is so deeply entrenched after 30 years of boring into the country like blind moles that we will never be shot of them.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

