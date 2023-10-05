Opinion / Letters

LETTER: What about the original creditors?

It’s unfair that post-commencement financiers have the right to vote on business rescue plans that could prejudice prior creditors

05 October 2023 - 17:40
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Having read your report on the court judgment in the matter of Wescoal Mining v Mkhombo, delivered on October 2, I believe the reaction has perhaps been overly dramatic (“Financiers up in arms after court ruling on Ndalamo’s bid for Arnot coal mine”, October 4).

I am fairly certain that the providers of post-commencement loans have always taken measures to protect their interests by, for example, making the loans subject to the condition that a rescue plan is approved that has been drafted to their satisfaction.

Having a vote on the business rescue plan is no guarantee that the required percentage of votes to approve the plan (which is quite high) will be reached. Also, many providers of post-commencement financing prefer to buy shares in the company, which can be used to pay creditors and give the provider control of the company.

It must be remembered that the unlimited amounts in respect of salaries, bonuses, commission and any other benefits that become due and payable but aren’t paid to employees of the company after commencement of business rescue, are also specifically classified as post-commencement finance in the Companies Act of 2008.

If post-commencement creditors have the right to vote, those employees will be included and their votes could have a substantial effect on the final outcome.

There is another development that should be kept in mind. In terms of the Companies Amendment Bill, a landlord who chooses not to cancel the lease contract with a company in business rescue, despite not receiving any rental payments from the company, and who pays for all public utility services such as rates and taxes, water and electricity that should have been paid by the company, will also be classified as a post-commencement creditor for the total amount of these payments.

Landlords will then also be able to vote on the business rescue plan based on the aggregate of these payments in their capacity as providers of post-commencement financing. This is in addition to them having a preference claim against the company for the amount. The claim will also be ranked higher than all secured and unsecured creditors’ claims against the company; apparently including pre-commencement secured claims.   

I find it innately unfair that a post-commencement creditor, whose vote cannot be limited or curtailed by the rescue plan, should have the right to vote on a plan that could potentially deprive pre-commencement creditors (especially unsecured ones) of a major part of their claim. 

Dr Anneli Loubser
Emeritus professor, Unisa

