Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Landscape must change

Failing to fix underlying causes of poverty and unemployment is inhumane

05 October 2023 - 17:48
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Social grant recipients queue in Mqanduli. Picture: LULAMILE FENI
Social grant recipients queue in Mqanduli. Picture: LULAMILE FENI

Neva Makgetla’s column refers (“It is no time to be cutting the Covid-19 safety net”, October 3).

Finding the money for a R350 per month subsistence grant seems to be humane. Not changing the landscape so that poverty and unemployment persist is inhumane.

GDP per capita has flatlined for 20 years. The number of South Africans who are unemployed has increased. The underlying structural problems need to be addressed.

I am reminded of Germany’s tough labour policies in the noughties that helped it move from being the sick man of Europe to being the strong man. We need to deal with our problems, which include failing infrastructure (Eskom and Transnet), failed education policies, the government’s poor execution track record and continued dithering.

The cost of dithering needs to be understood by minsters such as Pravin Gordhan (see Mango), and the success of Operation Vulindlela needs to be honestly evaluated. Why are skilled foreigners not welcomed, and why is Eskom not broken up?

Business people recently surveyed by the Financial Mail were asked what could be done in three months. Many low-hanging fruit were identified. A review of the number implemented within six months would be a telling measure as to whether our government is open to external input.

Failing this the governing party will resort to buying votes, but it will do so with an ever-devaluing rand. Zimbabweans know how that ends.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

NEVA MAKGETLA: It is no time to be cutting the Covid-19 safety net

Numbers behind the economic recovery from Covid-19 show many people still desperately need support
Opinion
2 days ago

Sassa suffers R50m fraud loss in two years

From fake disability claims to illicit child support collections, fraud cases surge, but Lindiwe Zulu credit’s the agency’s anti-corruption efforts
National
8 hours ago

Sassa beneficiaries in KZN urged to withdraw money at ATMs and retailers

Post Office flags possible cash shortages at branches across the province
National
2 days ago

LETTER: Bruce has ignored ANC’s faux outrage, corruption and cover-ups

Peter Bruce’s political blind spot allowed him to look the other way, and for a long while too, deep into Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term
Opinion
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Plans don’t matter, the state is unable ...
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Landscape must change
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Don’t lose your provincial vote
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: IDC excludes minorities
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: What about the original creditors?
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.