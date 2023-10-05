Finding the money for a R350 per month subsistence grant seems to be humane. Not changing the landscape so that poverty and unemployment persist is inhumane.
GDP per capita has flatlined for 20 years. The number of South Africans who are unemployed has increased. The underlying structural problems need to be addressed.
I am reminded of Germany’s tough labour policies in the noughties that helped it move from being the sick man of Europe to being the strong man. We need to deal with our problems, which include failing infrastructure (Eskom and Transnet), failed education policies, the government’s poor execution track record and continued dithering.
The cost of dithering needs to be understood by minsters such as Pravin Gordhan (see Mango), and the success of Operation Vulindlela needs to be honestly evaluated. Why are skilled foreigners not welcomed, and why is Eskom not broken up?
Business people recently surveyed by the Financial Mail were asked what could be done in three months. Many low-hanging fruit were identified. A review of the number implemented within six months would be a telling measure as to whether our government is open to external input.
Failing this the governing party will resort to buying votes, but it will do so with an ever-devaluing rand. Zimbabweans know how that ends.
Greg Becker Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Landscape must change
Failing to fix underlying causes of poverty and unemployment is inhumane
Neva Makgetla’s column refers (“It is no time to be cutting the Covid-19 safety net”, October 3).
Finding the money for a R350 per month subsistence grant seems to be humane. Not changing the landscape so that poverty and unemployment persist is inhumane.
GDP per capita has flatlined for 20 years. The number of South Africans who are unemployed has increased. The underlying structural problems need to be addressed.
I am reminded of Germany’s tough labour policies in the noughties that helped it move from being the sick man of Europe to being the strong man. We need to deal with our problems, which include failing infrastructure (Eskom and Transnet), failed education policies, the government’s poor execution track record and continued dithering.
The cost of dithering needs to be understood by minsters such as Pravin Gordhan (see Mango), and the success of Operation Vulindlela needs to be honestly evaluated. Why are skilled foreigners not welcomed, and why is Eskom not broken up?
Business people recently surveyed by the Financial Mail were asked what could be done in three months. Many low-hanging fruit were identified. A review of the number implemented within six months would be a telling measure as to whether our government is open to external input.
Failing this the governing party will resort to buying votes, but it will do so with an ever-devaluing rand. Zimbabweans know how that ends.
Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NEVA MAKGETLA: It is no time to be cutting the Covid-19 safety net
Sassa suffers R50m fraud loss in two years
Sassa beneficiaries in KZN urged to withdraw money at ATMs and retailers
LETTER: Bruce has ignored ANC’s faux outrage, corruption and cover-ups
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.