Tom Eaton’s most recent column refers (“Only in Jozi ... do people not say, only in Jozi”, October 3). The 2021 election was a local government election, so voters could not vote anywhere other than the voting station at which they were registered.
This is important because highly mobile people may be far from their registered voting stations. Gauteng (and other urban areas) have some of the most crowded voting stations with the longest queues, so some people may give up rather than spend hours in a queue.
For example, in 2021 Ebony Park Primary had 8,237 registered voters, which means if everyone voted they would have had to process almost 600 people an hour or 10 every minute (hours were 7am to 9pm). In the event only about 2,400 voted.
In 2024, people not in their provinces will be able to vote only on the national ballot, not the provincial ballot. So recent migrants to Gauteng from the rest of the country won’t be able to affect Gauteng results unless they update their registrations to Gauteng before the election.
Jean Redpath Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Don’t lose your provincial vote
Interprovincial migrants must update their voter registration before general election
Tom Eaton’s most recent column refers (“Only in Jozi ... do people not say, only in Jozi”, October 3). The 2021 election was a local government election, so voters could not vote anywhere other than the voting station at which they were registered.
This is important because highly mobile people may be far from their registered voting stations. Gauteng (and other urban areas) have some of the most crowded voting stations with the longest queues, so some people may give up rather than spend hours in a queue.
For example, in 2021 Ebony Park Primary had 8,237 registered voters, which means if everyone voted they would have had to process almost 600 people an hour or 10 every minute (hours were 7am to 9pm). In the event only about 2,400 voted.
In 2024, people not in their provinces will be able to vote only on the national ballot, not the provincial ballot. So recent migrants to Gauteng from the rest of the country won’t be able to affect Gauteng results unless they update their registrations to Gauteng before the election.
Jean Redpath
Via BusinessLIVE
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.