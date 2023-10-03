Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The Lady R and the Special Forces

Supplying weapons to what may be the power behind the SA throne would be a smart Russian move

03 October 2023 - 13:38
The Russian cargo ship, Lady R, anchored in the Simon’s Town naval base, December 8 2022. Picture: DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
Jonny Steinberg’s most recent column was alarming, especially as our president, police and defence ministers have remained silent on the assassination of Lt Col Frans Mathipa (“SA on the brink of being a state-approved killer country”, September 29). 

The Lady R supposedly delivered Russian weapons and presumably ammunition to the SA National Defence Force’s Special Forces (SANDF). With the Ukrainian war on it’s strange that Russia should be exporting much-needed munitions. Why should the special forces get Russian weapons when the rest of the SANDF doesn’t?

As Vladimir Putin expands Russia’s activities in Africa the Special Forces would be a useful instrument, especially in the light of the Wagner Group’s recent setbacks, including in northern Mozambique. With the rest of the SANDF in disarray, Russia could even use the Special Forces to pressurise government ministers.

If our Special Forces were Russian controlled one could justifiably ask who is actually running the country. Maybe —I sincerely hope I’m wrong — this is why our president and his ministers have been so quiet and the Special Forces appear to be above the law.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

