Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC won’t change its spots

To survive the private sector and minorities will have to develop their own logistics

03 October 2023 - 15:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

Alexander Parker’s column refers (“Dead hand of ANC’s election panic will paralyse reform at Transnet and Eskom”, October 2).

I doubt there will be any meaningful fix, either proposed or implemented, even after the election. Most of the electorate are desperate and economically dysfunctional, and mostly approve of the ANC policies that have led to our economic predicament. They dislike the consequences of those policies (hence the endless service delivery protests), but seem unable to connect the dots.

So, historically it is unlikely the ANC will lose enough power to force it to negotiate sensible economic policies. I therefore don’t believe SA is capable of coming up with a political solution to its economic problems. I suspect that to survive, the private sector (and by implication, all minorities) will have to develop their own logistical systems (private ports, rail, roads and so on), much like what is starting to take place in the electricity sector.

This will be hugely expensive and will not necessarily lead to growth — but will be the best bet for survival. The ANC is just not ideologically or technically capable of running a modern country, and it will still be the case after the elections and for the foreseeable future.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

ALEXANDER PARKER: Dead hand of ANC’s election panic will paralyse reform at Transnet and Eskom

The party will do what it needs to do to keep unions and other partners close while it can
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: The NDP: read it and weep
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Deficit spending anything but austerity
Opinion
3.
LETTER: ANC won’t change its spots
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Slow SA courts trump unprecedented US
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Law enforcement is needed for Joburg’s ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

LETTER: Sanctions against ANC can create jobs

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Gordhan chose inept cadres

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Nxesi tardy over probe

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.