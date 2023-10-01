LETTER: US courts show how

Our courts could take a lesson from the judges adjudicating the various cases against former US president Donald Trump. They are not putting up with fatuous motions, are admonishing the lawyers who bring them and are fining them for repeating arguments that have been ruled on.
In addition, after fast-track hearing the inevitable appeals, the higher courts are curtly dismissing them within days, not months as we have become used to in SA. Just last week the Supreme Court of Appeal had to waste time and money hearing an appeal against an enforcement order in the meritless so-called Zuma-Downer prosecution.
Judgment was reserved, when it could have been handed down after a 10-minute tea break. Imagine the difference had our judges dealt with former president Jacob Zuma, the now former public protector and their lawyers who have been mocking the courts, in the robust US way, instead of bending over backwards into the trap of procedure.
Sydney Kaye Via email
