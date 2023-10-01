Spin doctors at Old Mutual have tried bravely to deflect attention from another abysmal financial performance. An IT success in one small, failing economy and an increase in dividend can’t hide the 8% drop in headline earnings (“Old Mutual sees plenty of scope for its new fintech offering”, September 27.
LETTER: Old but not mutual
Spin doctors at Old Mutual have tried bravely to deflect attention from another abysmal financial performance. An IT success in one small, failing economy and an increase in dividend can’t hide the 8% drop in headline earnings (“Old Mutual sees plenty of scope for its new fintech offering”, September 27.
The company claims that its purpose “is to help our customers thrive by enabling them to achieve their lifetime financial goals, while investing their funds in ways that will create a positive future for them, their families, their communities and broader society”. And it has chosen ventures in banking (a second one) and information technology to achieve this.
Company PR consultants should seriously consider a name change. It is “old”, but it is no longer “mutual”. Over the past decade its inflation-adjusted share price has gone nowhere. And policyholders? I wonder if they are ever discussed at board meetings. Time to say adieu!
Chris Richards
Via email
