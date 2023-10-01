LETTER: Nxesi tardy over probe

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi. Picture: GCIS
At a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting I raised the matter of the possibly fraudulent investment of R5bn by the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) in Thuja Capital Fund with employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi.
This nightmarish investment had been brought to the public’s attention in December. The minister acknowledged that he had received a forensic report and agreed that the immediate concern was a potential conflict of interest involving Thuja owner Mthunzi Mdwaba. Mdwaba also chairs Productivity SA, a state agency.
Eventually, after many accusations from me and others in the portfolio committee, Nxesi instructed officials to cease payments related to this matter. He said Mdwaba’s response to the questions had been inconsistent with his position as the head of Tuja. The minister said he is still waiting for a proper response from Mdwaba.
This was already public knowledge in December, eight months ago, yet we still don’t have a response from the chair of Productivity SA, an entity falling under the department of employment & labour.
The minister also said he had asked the officials implicated in the forensic report to respond to its findings, and we are led to believe that the officials concerned, including the commissioner of the UIF and the director-general on the department, have not answered.
Most concerningly, Nxesi mentioned that further details could not be disclosed due to ongoing litigation. We have not been told what litigation this is or who the involved parties are. Strangely, Nxesi said President Cyril Ramaphosa had received a briefing on the matter, but were not told what he was told.
The ANC government moves at a glacial pace at the best of times, so I suppose I should not be shocked. But this issue involves R5bn, a substantial amount, and is now more than eight months old.
Michael Bagraim, MP DA deputy employment & labour MEC
Nxesi orders judicial review of R5bn investment awarded by UIF
