LETTER: Gordhan chose inept cadres

01 October 2023 - 11:35
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
It naturally does not occur to our esteemed public enterprises minister, Pravin Gordhan, that his current storm-in-a-teacup noting of mistakes in the long delayed — by him — process of appointing a new CEO for Eskom is actually a direct reflection on his original choosing of the Eskom board.

It seems he has chosen incompetents, in the usual ANC cadre-deploying manner. The minister did not, as your recent editorial opinion noted, even have the courtesy to phone or meet his deployee, Eskom chair Mpho Makwana (“Costly dithering exercise to fix Eskom”, September 28)

“ANC” stands for Arrogance, Non-delivery and Corruption, as Gordhan yet again proves.

Robert Stone
Via email

