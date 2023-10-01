LETTER: BEE pillar of ruin

Discussions around the “fall” of the Roman Empire are in vogue. This is normally dated at 410AD with Alaric’s sack of Rome. Referring only to the Western Empire, the Eastern one surviving until 1453, temptations to compare it with the current travails of the “Western world” are difficult to resist.
Certainly it suffered from inflation — the debasement of its silver coinage was chronic. Deglobalisation didn’t help, especially for large conurbations such as Rome. Nor did fruitless wars, vanity projects like Constantinople and the large, partially encouraged, influx of Eurasian peoples. That the immigrants were not inducted into the “Roman way”, was partly because its culture was disintegrating.
Order in the Western Empire was provided by accepted traditional rituals. The god-emperor’s statue in the local forum, the stately buildings, bureaucracy and the rights of citizens. Christianity slowly destroyed this cultural foundation as god-emperor worship was heresy, and people became more concerned with their own spiritual health than that of the empire.
Danny Kruger, a British MP of SA heritage, ably describes the modern equivalent in his book The Covenant. His description of wokeism or “the idea”, and its infection of Britain, is striking, with net zero in effect attempting to demolish the fossil fuel underpinning of the modern West.
However, it is relevant in SA too, where “rainbow unity” was surreptitiously undermined to produce not less but more racial division. With the babel of 12 official languages, BEE and patronage, our economy has been ruined.
As with Covid-19, most have been infected. The ANC certainly, but so too opposition parties, an example being the DA’s recent gymnastics around BEE still simmering beneath its public crust.
Any chance of national improvement depends on fully understanding this virus’ negative societal effects. Only when personally cleansed from our minds can it be overcome nationally.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
