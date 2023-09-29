LETTER: Bruce has ignored ANC’s faux outrage, corruption and cover-ups

The column was of the kind often used to paint all white liberals, especially those in the upper echelons of, oh let’s say the DA, as self-serving, guilt-ridden turncoats of convenience. I know better, having worked and interacted with many liberals of the paler hue while at the (pre-Sekunjalo) Cape Times.
This was during the course of my duties as a reporter, particularly in the 1980s, when the press was barred from reporting details of police repression of Cape Flats communities during two successive states of emergency. It was the efforts of members of the Progressive Federal Party (PFP), forerunner (of sorts) of the DA, who risked life and limb to go into townships to monitor police brutality — which they could then report to the nation, and the world, via the privilege and protection of parliament.
This is hardly the action of the expedient and the self-serving, as most critics are now wont to paint any efforts by the DA to return politics to a semblance of decency in the face of ANC authoritarianism and corruption cloaked as governance. This is how crucial the role of the opposition is, especially when so-called liberators turn rogue.
Yet it is now de rigueur to give the governing party a free pass by routinely shooting down (primarily) the DA at every turn as it tries to build some measure of accountability by the ANC/tripartite alliance/government into the SA body politic. This despite the wholesale cynical manner in which the crumbling former party of Mandela, in its relentless appetite for the spoils of state capture, is visiting pain and misery on the nation’s hopes — including, significantly, those of its own constituency. The latest glaring example is the lot of those hapless, orphan-supporting grannies waiting in desperation for life-giving social grants while cadres vegetate on the job.
The writing was on the wall way back, when then-campaigning Cyril Ramaphosa was vying for the first of his two stints as president in 2019 and he made it clear to everyone who cared to listen that his priority was ANC unity, with the interests of the SA citizenry coming a distant second. So, there was already clear and present evidence of his unsuitability for the top job — Marikana, for one, was still then an unresolved issue on his CV (as indeed it still is).
Yet Bruce’s political blind spot allowed him to look the other way, and for a long while too, deep into Ramaphosa’s second term in fact. It has allowed him to overlook the most egregious examples of incompetence, misrepresentations, faux outrage, cadre protection and corruption cover-ups at the highest levels of government, led by the deliberately bumbling Ramaphosa, who featured regularly in Bruce’s columns as the one and only saviour of the nation.
But, pummelled by history, now comes the change of sides with the realisation of a horse wrongly backed. So the latter-day conversion to anti-ANC/Ramaphosa rings rather hollow following a history of thinly-disguised distaste for any criticism against the buffalo merchant issuing from the collective opposition, and especially anything DA.
Even before the 2019 elections, when Bruce punted Ramaphosa as his choice for president and urged his audience to do the same, one of his peers, Michael Acott, a former Business Day senior assistant editor, predicted that within six months of those elections things would have gone pear-shaped and that “(he) will write a column in which he will lament: ‘Sorry, I was wrong.’ ” Bruce was wrong, but Acott will still be waiting for that lament of an admission.
Bruce’s latest column (“Talentless ANC fails the Gatland test to do the basics right,” September 28), appears to be an attempt to meet Kearney’s rough challenge to overcome timidity and “make suggestions on how to fix SA”. Yet it does the opposite when Bruce conflates the responsibilities of government with the justly laudatory response of civil society to the recent devastating floods when effective government intervention was sorely lacking. He might not have intended it that way, just as he might not have meant his support for the Ramaphosa “long game” to have culminated so disastrously, but the upshot is the same: garnering continued support for a morally bankrupt administration that by his own curious reckoning still remains “legitimate and democratic”.
Bruce has described himself elsewhere as “a liberal of sorts”, which is a funny sort of liberalism when it has provided more column oxygen for the embedded state capture network than cut off its supply. I have no doubt that he is a patriot and has the country’s best interests at heart. But somebody should probably tell him that he’s not helping. And that he’s giving liberals everywhere a bad name.
Yazeed Fakier
Former deputy news editor, Cape Times; former communications manager, Centre for Conflict Resolution; former managing editor, Rolling Stone SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Bruce has ignored ANC’s faux outrage, corruption and cover-ups
Peter Bruce’s political blind spot allowed him to look the other way, and for a long while too, deep into Cyril Ramaphosa’s second term
I refer to Paul Kearney’s response to Peter Bruce’s recent column (“ANC’s ‘foolish policies’ make perfect sense,” September 25). He is correct in calling Bruce out in the lacerating terms he does; the latter’s stubborn self-adherence has often wilfully prevented him from not noticing the wood for the trees (“An insane cabinet, deaf, dumb and blind to Treasury’s warnings,” September 21).
The column was of the kind often used to paint all white liberals, especially those in the upper echelons of, oh let’s say the DA, as self-serving, guilt-ridden turncoats of convenience. I know better, having worked and interacted with many liberals of the paler hue while at the (pre-Sekunjalo) Cape Times.
This was during the course of my duties as a reporter, particularly in the 1980s, when the press was barred from reporting details of police repression of Cape Flats communities during two successive states of emergency. It was the efforts of members of the Progressive Federal Party (PFP), forerunner (of sorts) of the DA, who risked life and limb to go into townships to monitor police brutality — which they could then report to the nation, and the world, via the privilege and protection of parliament.
This is hardly the action of the expedient and the self-serving, as most critics are now wont to paint any efforts by the DA to return politics to a semblance of decency in the face of ANC authoritarianism and corruption cloaked as governance. This is how crucial the role of the opposition is, especially when so-called liberators turn rogue.
Yet it is now de rigueur to give the governing party a free pass by routinely shooting down (primarily) the DA at every turn as it tries to build some measure of accountability by the ANC/tripartite alliance/government into the SA body politic. This despite the wholesale cynical manner in which the crumbling former party of Mandela, in its relentless appetite for the spoils of state capture, is visiting pain and misery on the nation’s hopes — including, significantly, those of its own constituency. The latest glaring example is the lot of those hapless, orphan-supporting grannies waiting in desperation for life-giving social grants while cadres vegetate on the job.
The writing was on the wall way back, when then-campaigning Cyril Ramaphosa was vying for the first of his two stints as president in 2019 and he made it clear to everyone who cared to listen that his priority was ANC unity, with the interests of the SA citizenry coming a distant second. So, there was already clear and present evidence of his unsuitability for the top job — Marikana, for one, was still then an unresolved issue on his CV (as indeed it still is).
Yet Bruce’s political blind spot allowed him to look the other way, and for a long while too, deep into Ramaphosa’s second term in fact. It has allowed him to overlook the most egregious examples of incompetence, misrepresentations, faux outrage, cadre protection and corruption cover-ups at the highest levels of government, led by the deliberately bumbling Ramaphosa, who featured regularly in Bruce’s columns as the one and only saviour of the nation.
But, pummelled by history, now comes the change of sides with the realisation of a horse wrongly backed. So the latter-day conversion to anti-ANC/Ramaphosa rings rather hollow following a history of thinly-disguised distaste for any criticism against the buffalo merchant issuing from the collective opposition, and especially anything DA.
Even before the 2019 elections, when Bruce punted Ramaphosa as his choice for president and urged his audience to do the same, one of his peers, Michael Acott, a former Business Day senior assistant editor, predicted that within six months of those elections things would have gone pear-shaped and that “(he) will write a column in which he will lament: ‘Sorry, I was wrong.’ ” Bruce was wrong, but Acott will still be waiting for that lament of an admission.
Bruce’s latest column (“Talentless ANC fails the Gatland test to do the basics right,” September 28), appears to be an attempt to meet Kearney’s rough challenge to overcome timidity and “make suggestions on how to fix SA”. Yet it does the opposite when Bruce conflates the responsibilities of government with the justly laudatory response of civil society to the recent devastating floods when effective government intervention was sorely lacking. He might not have intended it that way, just as he might not have meant his support for the Ramaphosa “long game” to have culminated so disastrously, but the upshot is the same: garnering continued support for a morally bankrupt administration that by his own curious reckoning still remains “legitimate and democratic”.
Bruce has described himself elsewhere as “a liberal of sorts”, which is a funny sort of liberalism when it has provided more column oxygen for the embedded state capture network than cut off its supply. I have no doubt that he is a patriot and has the country’s best interests at heart. But somebody should probably tell him that he’s not helping. And that he’s giving liberals everywhere a bad name.
Yazeed Fakier
Former deputy news editor, Cape Times; former communications manager, Centre for Conflict Resolution; former managing editor, Rolling Stone SA
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: ANC’s ‘foolish policies’ make perfect sense
PETER BRUCE: An insane cabinet, deaf, dumb and blind to Treasury’s warnings
PETER BRUCE: Talentless ANC even fails Gatland test of doing basics right
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
LETTER: ANC’s ‘foolish policies’ make perfect sense
PETER BRUCE: An insane cabinet, deaf, dumb and blind to Treasury’s warnings
PETER BRUCE: Talentless ANC even fails Gatland test of doing basics right
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.