LETTER: Transmission issue

Despite uncapped generation we might just head into another almost immediate and indefinite bottleneck

27 September 2023 - 17:04
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
We are all focusing on electricity generation, but as Nathi Msimango alludes to, electricity transmission is probably the next major obstacle — and one that appears set to remain squarely within Eskom’s mandate indefinitely (“The energy crisis will soon be a thing of the past”, September 27).

Does anyone have any reliable data on the current grid’s transmission capacity? I realise it is not a fixed or easy question to answer since it depends heavily on factors such as proximity of generation to use, but how do we know that even with uncapped generation we aren’t just headed into another almost immediate and indefinite transmission bottleneck?

Frank Lee
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

