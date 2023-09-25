What Bruce is too timid to mention is why the governing ANC is so “deaf and dumb” and makes “foolish policies” that seem to bring collapse to Eskom and other state-owned entities.
The ANC “leadership” are not stupid (even Bruce sang the praises of President Cyril Ramaphosa at one time — how the worm has turned!). However, the SA reality is that cabinet decisions are made solely to stay in power and hence personally enrich the ANC elites, their friends and family, and fellow travellers. Full stop, finish and klaar. The “foolish policies” then make perfect sense.
The other omission from Bruce’s little squeak is how to try and fix SA. Why is this left out? Does he have no clue, or is he too timid to advance anything realistic? I have an option for him to consider: vote the ANC out. Vote in the DA.
Paul Kearney Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: ANC’s ‘foolish policies’ make perfect sense
Not stupid, they make them to stay in power and enrich the party elite
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.