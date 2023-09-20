Already we are hearing how police and traffic officers stop members of the public and demand cash payments to overlook transgressions. A voice note about an individual who was bullied by police officers to pay hundreds of rand to avoid prosecution went viral on social media recently.
LETTER: Potential havoc
Allowing Joburg metro police to collect outstanding debt at roadblocks will spawn a further wave of corruption
Can you imagine the abuse should the Johannesburg metro be allowed to continue enforcing debt collection at roadblocks? ("‘Unlawful and illegal’: Joburg’s roadblock debt collectors run into trouble”, September 19).
Already we are hearing how police and traffic officers stop members of the public and demand cash payments to overlook transgressions. A voice note about an individual who was bullied by police officers to pay hundreds of rand to avoid prosecution went viral on social media recently.
If the latest episode isn’t stopped it will spawn hundreds of policemen collecting money for their own pockets.
Even if the process of debt collection is somehow legitimised, the public will be suspicious and are likely to start arguments, which will probably lead to arrests. The entire exercise is not just illegal and immoral; it has the potential to cause havoc.
Michael Bagraim, MP
DA deputy shadow employment & labour minister
'Unlawful and illegal': Joburg's roadblock debt collectors run into trouble
