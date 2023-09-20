Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Party lines win in vote on cadre deployment

The Zondo commission found that cadre deployment laid the foundation for state capture

20 September 2023 - 17:38
Picture: 123RF/pitinan
Once again the ANC easily secured a simple majority to shoot down a private members bill of the DA that sought to end cadre deployment. The sickening thing about politics is that even if ANC MPs believed this was a good move, they all had to vote along party lines.

The Zondo commission found that cadre deployment laid the foundation for state capture, and we all know what that did to the country. So how can MPs vote against this bill and still sleep at night? If the vote had been secret, would that have changed things? I’m sure it would as members could then vote with their consciences.

I understand why rural people who don’t have access to newspapers or television voting for the ANC. They know no better. But surely MPs should be using their grey matter before the country totally implodes? They can’t be so naive as to think the country is doing well under their comrades.

Barbie Sandler
Constantia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.