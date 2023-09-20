LETTER: Party lines win in vote on cadre deployment

Once again the ANC easily secured a simple majority to shoot down a private members bill of the DA that sought to end cadre deployment. The sickening thing about politics is that even if ANC MPs believed this was a good move, they all had to vote along party lines.
The Zondo commission found that cadre deployment laid the foundation for state capture, and we all know what that did to the country. So how can MPs vote against this bill and still sleep at night? If the vote had been secret, would that have changed things? I’m sure it would as members could then vote with their consciences.
I understand why rural people who don’t have access to newspapers or television voting for the ANC. They know no better. But surely MPs should be using their grey matter before the country totally implodes? They can’t be so naive as to think the country is doing well under their comrades.
Barbie Sandler Constantia
