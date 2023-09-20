Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Localisation would raise barriers to meaningful job creation

Localisation pursued without other reform opens the door to graft, waste and the creation of protected, uncompetitive industries

20 September 2023 - 17:48
Picture: 123RF
That various industries are pushing for localisation prioritisation to be included in the Public Procurement Bill should be cause for concern (“Industries lobby for high priority to be given to localisation in public procurement,” September 12).

Local job creation, capital formation, investment and business growth can be far more effectively supported by the right conditions. Reliable electricity supply, functioning railway networks and ports, the effective handling of crime, flexible labour regulations and the absence of policy that undermines the security of property rights, are all examples of the ingredients that need to be in place for meaningful local job creation to take place. Absent those, all the various options of state support that form part of the wider localisation project will mean little.

Localisation pursued without other reforms also opens the door to graft, waste and the creation of protected, uncompetitive industries and businesses. Businesses with more resources can afford to navigate the myriad bureaucratic hurdles that always accompany more regulations. Once those businesses are in the room, the incentive to raise the barriers to entry behind them increases.

Raising protectionist hurdles, as localisation would ultimately require, will not produce the kind of long-term environment SA requires to break free from the current below 1% annual GPD growth path. Better the hard work in other policy areas be undertaken than short-term “wins" provided at the potential cost (for businesses and consumers) of competitiveness, innovation and the affordability of goods, components and materials.

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

