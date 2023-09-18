LETTER: Two ways to deal with variable power

While the present challenge is the unreliability of Eskom’s coal-fired stations, variable renewables are already aggravating the problem. After load-shedding, domestic solar systems draw heavily on grid power to recharge their batteries — often adding to the system load at the worst possible time.
There are two solutions. First, domestic users must pay higher time-of-use and capacity tariffs for the privilege of using the public supply as an occasional top-up. On a longer timescale, SA will need more grid-scale storage to deal with increased variability.
We have been spending billions of dollars importing lithium batteries to back up solar panels. But these offer just a few hours of storage. Meanwhile, Eskom’s pumped storage stations, which can supply about 2,800MW for almost 20 hours, are providing vital stability to the system. And they are far cheaper per megawatt hour of energy stored.
Last week in an SA Academy of Engineering seminar we highlighted the need for more attention to be given to electricity storage. Specifically, we recommended that urgent action be taken to restart Eskom’s Tubatse pumped storage project in Limpopo.
This would provide more and cheaper grid-scale storage than lithium imports. It would offer supply security for an increasingly renewable-heavy grid during periods of still, cloudy weather while providing other grid services such as black-start capabilities. As important, it would provide jobs and development opportunities in one of the poorest parts of the country.
It is the kind of transformational project that could take SA forward into a more sustainable future. But building it will take longer than simply importing batteries from abroad. We need to start sooner rather than later.
Mike Muller Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Two ways to deal with variable power
Eskom’s pumped storage stations provide vital stability, so urgent action is needed on Tubatse project
South Africans are learning that just increasing electricity generation will not “solve” our power crisis. It is as important to deliver that electricity where and when it is needed.
Isabel Fick, Eskom’s general manager of systems operation, is therefore spot on when she highlights the challenges of variable supply and demand (“Eskom coal fleet now ‘more variable’ than renewables”, September 14).
While the present challenge is the unreliability of Eskom’s coal-fired stations, variable renewables are already aggravating the problem. After load-shedding, domestic solar systems draw heavily on grid power to recharge their batteries — often adding to the system load at the worst possible time.
There are two solutions. First, domestic users must pay higher time-of-use and capacity tariffs for the privilege of using the public supply as an occasional top-up. On a longer timescale, SA will need more grid-scale storage to deal with increased variability.
We have been spending billions of dollars importing lithium batteries to back up solar panels. But these offer just a few hours of storage. Meanwhile, Eskom’s pumped storage stations, which can supply about 2,800MW for almost 20 hours, are providing vital stability to the system. And they are far cheaper per megawatt hour of energy stored.
Last week in an SA Academy of Engineering seminar we highlighted the need for more attention to be given to electricity storage. Specifically, we recommended that urgent action be taken to restart Eskom’s Tubatse pumped storage project in Limpopo.
This would provide more and cheaper grid-scale storage than lithium imports. It would offer supply security for an increasingly renewable-heavy grid during periods of still, cloudy weather while providing other grid services such as black-start capabilities. As important, it would provide jobs and development opportunities in one of the poorest parts of the country.
It is the kind of transformational project that could take SA forward into a more sustainable future. But building it will take longer than simply importing batteries from abroad. We need to start sooner rather than later.
Mike Muller
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: A better solution than living with load-shedding forever
LETTER: BEE has broken Eskom
LETTER: Depoliticise electricity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EDITORIAL: Still searching for signs of long-term gain at Eskom
Regulator approves final licences for new electricity transmission company
Poor environment stopping investments in energy generation, says Oppenheimer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.