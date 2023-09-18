Fuel nozzles are seen at a petrol station in Paris, France, September 18, 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
To the ANC government the 15thBrics summit and membership expansion was a public relations triumph. Now Brics+, controlling 49% of global oil supplies, can de-dollarise the market and crash the dollar’s position as reserve currency.
On the ground, things are different. Diesel is the lifeblood that keeps SA functioning. Prices per litre rose nearly R3 in early September and are forecast to do the same in October. That will put diesel pump prices at more than R25 per litre. If Brent crude oil prices reach $100 a barrel as forecast, diesel will top R27/R28 per litre. As it is, UK prices are now more than R30. Should the rand lose value against the dollar, which isn’t unlikely, things will get only worse.
Eskom will have to curtail its monthly diesel fix and increase load-shedding above stage 6. Companies buckling under generator fuel costs will close. Transport costs will drive up food inflation. Farms may be forced to curtail plantings. Road-trucked commodity exports are already winding down as lower market prices combined with higher diesel costs make them unprofitable. Resulting negative trade balances will decrease the rand value, making diesel even more expensive to import, establishing a vicious cycle or “death spiral”.
Would it be too much to ask that President Cyril Ramaphosa beg his Brics+ colleagues for a 50% discount on diesel prices? After all, while they are geopolitically dethroning the US, SA still needs to eat.
James Cunningham Camps Bay
LETTER: Ramaphosa should beg Brics+ for fuel discount
While trade bloc is busy geopolitically dethroning the US, SA still needs to eat
