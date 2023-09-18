The recent announcement by our illustrious cabinet that the latest bout of stage 6 and more load-shedding is a sort of blessing in disguise shows just how out of touch the ANC kleptocracy has become.
They live in a cocoon of self-indulgence, and see nothing of this country from the confines of their governmental compounds and blackout-windowed sedans as they move about.
I do love it when I encounter a blue light brigade that has come to a halt at an intersection with no electricity, with traffic backed up in all directions. Suffer, baby, suffer, the outriders will see to it that we plebs are forced off the road to make way for the VIP scabs.
This country is in dire strait. The only things that work are firmly in the hands of we the people: there is nothing that is under ANC governmental control that is working. Nothing! We are at risk of becoming a failed state. The notion that an expanded Brics will save us is a joke.
This country would be far better off if we just paid the government to stay at home on reduced pension and did nothing, to allow real South Africans to run the show.
Dr Peter Baker Parktown North
LETTER: Nothing working under ANC
Government is out of touch and SA is at risk of becoming a failed state
